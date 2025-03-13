Exhausted but heart is full, says Sshivada about her Malayalam film 'Sumathi Valavu'

Chennai, Mar 13 (IANS) Actress Sshivada, who had to shoot for long hours for director Vishnu Sasi Shankar’s eagerly awaited Malayalam horror-comedy ‘Sumathi Valavu’, has now said that despite the hectic shoot, her heart was full because the incredible team working on the film had made every moment worth it.

Taking to Instagram to post pictures from the sets on Thursday, the actress, who has made a name for herself in both Tamil and Malayalam film industries with her powerful performances, wrote, “Exhausted after the long, hectic shoot yesterday, but my heart is full! Working with such an incredible team makes every moment worth it. Can’t wait for you all to watch Sumathi Valavu on May 8th! Grateful #SumathiValavu #may8th.”

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs for a number of reasons. Firstly, ‘Sumathi Valvu’ is the name of a real place that is known for being haunted. Locals say the place, which is in Mylamoodu, Kerala, got its name after a pregnant woman called Sumathi was murdered by her lover in the 1950s. Ever since her death, travellers passing by the stretch and locals have claimed seeing a female figure roaming around the region.

Secondly, the film, which is being shot at the very place, is being made by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the same director who made the superhit film, ‘Malikappuram’.

The film features Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Malavika Manoj, Gokul Suresh, Saiju Kurup, Sshivada and Sija Rose among others.

The film’s script has been penned by Abhilash Pillai and its music has been scored by Ranjin Raj. Cinematography for the film is by P V Shankar and editing is by Shafique Mohammad Ali.

Produced by Murali Kunnumpurath’s Waterman Films and Think Studios, Sumathi Valavu will hit screens on May 8 this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.