Exclusive! Mr X is an action thriller that explores the spy world, says producer Lakshman Kumar

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) Director Manu Anand’s eagerly awaited film Mr X is an action thriller that will explore the spy world, the film’s producer Lakshman Kumar has now disclosed.

On Saturday, the makers of the film revealed the first look poster of the film, which features a host of stars including actors Arya, Gautham Karthik, Manju Warrier, Sarathkumar,Anagha, Athulya, Raiza Wilson and Kaali Venkat among others.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Lakshman Kumar said, “Mr X is inspired by a number of true incidents. In fact, it has been inspired by five actual threats to the country that were thwarted by the intelligence agencies.”

The film, which has been shot in over 100 days in a number of places in India,has also some portions that were shot in Azerbaijaan, the producer informs.

“We shot extensively all across the country. We have shot in Rajasthan, Hosur, Chennai, Mysore and Tuticorin among other places. We also had to shoot some sequences in foreign countries. We explored Uganda but we ended up filming those sequences in Azerbaijaan,” he adds.

The film, which has shaped up really well, is likely to hit screens within the next two months.

Directed by Manu Anand, who is best known for his hit film FIR, Mr X has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas and cinematography by Arul Vincent.

Taking to social media to release the first look poster of the film, Manu Anand wrote, “With all humility and gratitude in the world, here is the first official poster of Mr X. The game begins. #MrX - Teaser from TODAY.”

The film has editing by Prasanna G K. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Stunt Silva, while art direction for the film has been taken care of by Indulal Kaveed.

The film has been produced by Vineet Jain and S Lakshman Kumar and has been co-produced by A Venkatesh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.