Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana to perform at opening ceremony of Women’s Premier League 2025

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is set to be the sole celebrity performer at the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2025 (WPL).

The WPL will kick off with the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, facing off against Gujarat Giants in the highly anticipated opening match on Friday, February 14. A source close to the development revealed to us, “Audiences across the world and in the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara where the opening ceremony will take place, are all set to witness an unforgettable performance by Ayushmann Khurrana!.”

The insider added, “Ayushmann’s special song-and-dance act is bound to set the mood for the opening ceremony and will get fans in the perfect start to WPL, a tournament that has become a major sensation in the world of cricket.”

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 is scheduled to take place from February 14 to March 15, 2025. This third edition of the tournament will feature five teams competing across four cities in India: Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The opening match will see Gujarat Giants take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The grand finale of WPL 2025 will be held on March 15 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Safer Internet Day, Ayushmann joined hands with UNICEF India to raise awareness about online safety.

The 'Bala' actor shared a video wherein he was seen interacting with a group of children to better understand the online world. The actor played some educative and engaging games with children on the topic of digital safety, raising awareness for internet safety for children.

Talking about a safer internet world, Khurrana said, “In today’s world, people of all ages, right from children aged 5-6 years to elder people are using the internet for their ease and convenience. In such situations, it is very important to educate first-time users of the internet – that is children about the perils of the internet as well as ways to stay safe online. This year for the occasion of Safer Internet Day I visited an NGO called PRATYeK with UNICEF where along with the children, even I learnt about some important safety rules of the internet.”

On the professional front, Ayushmann will star in the upcoming horror-comedy "Thama," where he will play the role of a vampire. The film, which also features Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is slated for release on Diwali 2025, November 17.

