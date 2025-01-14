Excellent initiative: Ex-servicemen laud Armed Forces Veterans Day programme at Akhnoor

Jammu, Jan 14 (IANS) Retired servicemen expressed their appreciation for the Armed Forces Veterans Day programme held at the Tanda Artillery Brigade in Akhnoor on Tuesday.

The event, addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, brought together Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to honour the contributions of ex-servicemen.

Speaking to IANS, Colonel Jitendra Singh (retd), a participant at the event, remarked: “It is commendable that the Defence Minister, Chief Minister, and LG all came together to encourage the ex-servicemen fraternity. We are hopeful that several of our pending schemes will now be sanctioned. When Army personnel retire or become disabled, they are sent home. It is crucial for the government to step in and assist them in securing benefits or jobs."

He also emphasised the potential contributions of retired servicemen residing in villages towards societal development.

Addressing the broader context, Col Singh (retd) commented on Pakistan’s resistance to resolving the Kashmir issue, attributing it to the country's self-serving motives.

Gurmeet Singh Shan, Director of Sainik Welfare, hailed the programme as an excellent initiative by the Defence Ministry.

“Organising the Veterans' Day programme on such a large scale will undoubtedly boost the morale of ex-servicemen,” he told IANS.

Shan also underscored the hostile intentions of India’s adversary, referring to Pakistan’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir.

Another ex-serviceman appreciated the Defence Minister’s assurance to address any issues faced by veterans. He reiterated India’s firm stance against Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism, warning that India’s options remain open if Pakistan fails to change its course.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh, addressing the ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day programme, lauded the contributions of army veterans and paid tributes to war heroes.

He made a special mention of Brigadier Mohd Usman, who valiantly fought tribal invaders in 1947, forcing them to retreat.

The Defence Minister sharply criticised Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq for his remarks against India, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK.

Rajnath Singh, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, was received by Lt Governor Sinha, Chief Minister Abdullah, and senior officials amid tight security.

As part of the programme, the Minister inaugurated a heritage museum and hoisted a 108-foot-tall National Flag in the Akhnoor border area.

The heritage museum features weapons used in various wars fought in Jammu and Kashmir, alongside sculptures of war heroes, providing visitors with an immersive historical experience.

