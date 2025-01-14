BJP complains to EC against AAP's attempt to 'manipulate' voters’ list

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) A Delhi BJP delegation met the Election Commission on Tuesday to submit some documents and draw its attention towards alleged efforts by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to manipulate the Delhi mandate.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, accompanied by Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj and senior leader Om Pathak, met EC officials and accused AAP of attempting to delete votes of people from the Purvanchal region, providing undue support to specific groups, and unnecessarily influencing Assembly elections.

BJP leader Sanket Gupta and Vikram Mittal were also present on the occasion.

After meeting the Election Commissioners, Sachdeva addressed the media and said, “We met the Election Commissioners and presented documents that reveal AAP’s attempts to manipulate Delhi’s mandate.”

“They aim to incite religious tensions and conspire to suppress the votes of the poor, labourers, and people from Purvanchal. Supporting documents were submitted to the Commission today,” he said.

He stated, “The voter list was frozen on December 23, yet between December 23 and January 6 — just 12-13 days — applications for 5.01 lakh new voters were received in Delhi.

“Among these applicants, there are individuals aged 70 and 80 years. We have urged the Election Commission to investigate where these voters are coming from,” he said.

Sachdeva also raised concerns about discrepancies, stating, “Near the Valmiki Temple on Mandir Marg in New Delhi, there are 60 registered votes associated with a Dargah. We have requested an investigation into this. Additionally, we discovered 250 votes registered under a shelter home, which also needs scrutiny.”

He accused the AAP of targeting employees working in MPs’ residences, who live in government quarters, by filing applications to delete their votes. The BJP delegation also informed the Election Commission about these alleged actions, he said.

“We have demanded an inquiry into all these matters and action against those threatening Purvanchali brothers and sisters or members of the Valmiki community,” he said.

The Delhi BJP President criticised former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying, “Kejriwal seems fine with creating his own vote at 5 Firozshah Road or allowing Avadh Ojha’s vote in Delhi, but if Purvanchali brothers or Valmiki community members register as voters, he suddenly has an issue with it.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.