Ex-Trinamool activist murder: Family blames local leaders of ruling party

Kolkata, May 13 (IANS) Tuhina Khatun, the widow of slain former Trinamool Congress activist Mintu Sheikh, who was murdered hours before the fourth phase of polls for eight Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal's Ketugram on Monday, has blamed a section of the local leaders of the ruling party.

Khatun told the media persons there were murder attempts on her slain husband earlier also. “The local police were informed. Instead, he was summoned to the local police station again and again on the insistence of the local block president of the ruling party. I do not know why my husband was murdered. The police should find out the murderers. I demand a CID probe in the matter,” she said.

She also rubbished the allegation of the local Trinamool Congress legislator from Ketugram, Sheikh Shahnawaz that the CPI(M) activists were behind the murder.

“This cannot be the handiwork of any opposition party. Other parties don't exist in Ketugram. There is no other party.. it is only the ruling party here,” she said.

The local police have started an investigation into the matter.

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the case. They have been identified as Bhulan Sheikh and Samsur Sheikh.

Bhulan Sheikh is a civic volunteer attached to the local police station.

The district police have reported the matter to the CEO's office.

Mintu Sheikh is the first victim of poll-related violence since the Lok Sabha elections started last month.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.