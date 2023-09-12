Ex-K'taka CM Yediyurappa in Delhi tomorrow to discuss BJP-JD(U) alliance

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced that he will embark on a visit to New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the BJP-JD (S) alliance in the state.

Addressing reporters, Yediyurappa, who is also a member of the BJP Central Parliamentary Committee, said that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

“There has been no discussion on seat sharing with the JD (S) yet. I will know the details in this regard once I reach New Delhi,” he said.

“I will discuss with all top leaders on the present political situation in the state. I will also talk about former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. I will abide by the decisions of the senior party leaders."

The former Chief Minister went on to say that the Congress government in Karnataka has already lost the trust of the people not too long after assuming power earlier this yeat.

"The people are cursing the government. I will take up a state-wide tour after the Gowri-Ganesh festival and organise the party in the state," he explained.

"No one expected that the Siddaramaiah-led government would lose trust so soon. We will sit and discuss the future strategy," he added.

Taking a U-turn from his statement, Yediyurappa maintained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah will decide on the alliance with JD (S) party in Karnataka.

The Karnataka BJP on Tuesday held a meeting of the party's state office bearers to discuss the likely alliance.

