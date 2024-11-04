Even political newbies want DMK to be obliterated: CM Stalin takes dig at Vijay

Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President, M.K. Stalin, in an indirect response to Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay, remarked that even political newcomers want the DMK to be obliterated.

Without directly naming Vijay, CM Stalin commented that the DMK has no time to respond to such figures.

“My humble request to them: Please consider the achievements of the current DMK government, which will soon enter its fourth year,” TN CM Stalin said.

“To put it simply, I would like to echo the words of Anna (C.N. Annadurai): ‘Hail detractors’. I can only say this much: I do not concern myself with that. Our focus is solely on serving the people. We don’t need to respond to every criticism, nor do we want to waste time on it. We hardly have enough time as it is to serve the people.

“We are committed to serving with the same confidence that you, the people, placed in us when electing us,” CM Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister made these remarks at a public event after distributing welfare aid on behalf of the Anitha Achievers Academy in his constituency, Kolathur.

Stalin highlighted the various welfare initiatives that the DMK government has undertaken since it assumed office following the 2021 Assembly elections.

He noted that his ‘Dravidian model’ government has been systematically implementing schemes like Naan Muthalvan, Tamil Puthalvan, and the Puthumai Penn scheme to enhance the overall abilities of students across Tamil Nadu.

He added that emerging political parties that criticise the DMK government should recognise that his administration has been steadily fulfilling its election promises, one by one.

CM Stalin assured that the remaining pledges would be completed soon and emphasised that the government is closely monitoring the implementation of its schemes.

On the subject of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), CM Stalin stated that the Union government will eventually have to heed the unified voice of the Tamil Nadu people, saying, “There is no doubt about it. It could be today, tomorrow, or the day after, but it will definitely happen. We are confident of that.”

Vijay, who recently entered politics, had, during his first public program at Vikkaravandi on October 27, sharply criticised the DMK, even calling it a corrupt party.

This prompted strong reactions from DMK leaders, with Tamil Nadu Law Minister, S. Raghupathy, suggesting that Vijay was the “C team” of the BJP.

However, this is the first time that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has publicly addressed Vijay’s statements.

—IANS

aal/rad

