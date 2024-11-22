On eve of Maha vote-count, MVA is upbeat with butterflies in tummy

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Barely hours before the ‘final results’ of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections are declared, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) exuded supreme confidence of victory -- albeit with butterflies in the tummy – here on Friday.

The MVA's main allies Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Nationalist Congress Party (SP), plus other smaller parties, are keeping their fingers crossed amid apprehensions of a fragmented verdict that could make all calculations go haywire.

Party sources said that post-voting on Wednesday, this and other possibilities have been discussed among the allies, plus how to react in any particular scenario after the results are announced.

An NCP (SP) leader said that the situation that had arisen after the 2019 Assembly polls, a two-man regime sworn-in at dawn which crashed in just 80 hours, attempts to split or wean away the MVA legislators are still fresh -- with the dread of a repeat script.

Saying that “the MVA is all geared for any situation”, a state Congress office-bearer hastily added that the disquiet has been spread after the series of Exit Polls that were published post voting and the ground reality is far from the alleged predictions of the poll pundits.

A Shiv Sena (UBT) senior functionary claimed that notwithstanding the fuss created by the Exit Polls series, the MVA is poised to bag power “riding on a wave of anger” among the masses on a variety of issues.

On record, NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar has told his supporters “not to get hassled as the MVA is expected to bag around 155-160 seats”.

State Congress President Nana F. Patole said that the ruling side is likely to indulge in mischief at the counting centres and all the party activists have been directed to remain on high alert.

Congress Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said the MVA will win more than 160 seats, while SS (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut puts the figure at over 165 seats.

Congress Legislative Party Leader Vijay Balasaheb Thorat has issued stern instructions to all party candidates, their election managers, agents and other representatives to maintain strict vigil at all times before the outcome is known.

“We have told them to keep watch on the proceedings starting with the opening of the EVMs-VVPAT units, the counting process which will have multiple rounds, and not to leave the counting centre till the whole process is completed,” said a grim Thorat.

All the top MVA leaders firmly stated that their alliance will sweep the polls and unseat the ruling MahaYuti from power, and would be in a position to form the next government independently within the available time limit (November 26) -- earning sniggers from the MahaYuti leaders.

Meanwhile, the state is all set for the crucial counting on Saturday at multiple centres in Mumbai and elsewhere in the state amid tight security deployed since Wednesday onwards.

According to the Election Commission of India, the counting will start at 7 a.m. (November 23) following standard protocols, the early trends are expected by 10 a.m. and the final results are likely to come from noon onwards.

(Quaid Najmi can be contacted at qnajmi@gmail.com )

