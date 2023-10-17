European Parliament members accidentally reach Disneyland Paris instead of Strasbourg

Paris, Oct 17 (IANS) Hundreds of Members of the European Parliament (MEP) and staffers who were on their way from Brussels to the French city of Strasbourg, accidentally ended up in Disneyland Paris after the train in which they were travelling in suffered a track signalling error, the media reported on Tuesday.

The special train is chartered once a month to get the MEPs between parliament's seats in Brussels and Strasbourg, the BBC said in its report.

Following the faux pas on Monday, one MEP tweeted: "We are NOT a Mickey Mouse parliament."

While some made light of the goof-up, othershighlighted the need to stay in Belgium to do business rather than travelling to the north-eastern French city.

"Could a new Disneyland be a suitable use for the Strasbourg buildings?" asked Pelle Geertsen, press aide to a Danish MEP, on the issue of whether the European Parliament could permanently settle in Brussels.

The stopover was not long enough for the MEPs and their aides to sample the rides as the delay lasted just 45 minutes, reports the BBC.

