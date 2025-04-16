Europa League: Man Utd & Spurs face elimination with season on the line in QF second leg (preview)

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) With all four Europa League quarterfinal ties still hanging in the balance, the spotlight will be on Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, whose entire season hinges on the second leg.

Manchester United were just seconds away from claiming what would have been a hugely significant away victory in the first leg, only for an added-time Rayan Cherki strike to earn a 2-2 draw for the hosts in a highly entertaining encounter.

The Red Devils' season rests on the return leg at Old Trafford. Les Gones, meanwhile, will no doubt be buoyed by their last-gasp leveller, which extended their unbeaten run in the Europa League to eight games (W4 D4).

Spurs face a similar situation with their season also relying on the Europa League. Despite taking an early lead in north London through a fine Hugo Ekitike strike, Frankfurt will return to Germany satisfied with a first-leg draw after their hosts applied heavy pressure. Ultimately, it took a string of superb saves from stand-in goalkeeper Kaua Santos to keep Spurs at bay and the scoreline level.

Spurs put in one of their better performances of the season on Thursday, yet they were left frustrated by not managing to claim a win after hitting the woodwork twice and missing numerous other opportunities.

United and Spurs are currently in 14th and 15th place, respectively, in the Premier League and have been eliminated from all domestic competitions. The Europa League is not only their last hope of silverware in what has been a horrendous season for the sides, but it also provides them with one last chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.

One of the shocking results of the first leg was an inspired performance from Bodo/Glimt as Lazio lost the first leg 2-0 in Norway. Bodo/Glimt have now won their last four UEFA competition home matches against Italian teams, and nine of their ten UEFA competition home matches this season.

Athletic Club failed to take advantage of playing the vast majority of their opener at Ibrox with an extra man following Robin Propper's 13th-minute dismissal reducing Rangers to 10-men.

The Gers defended heroically after losing Propper, with goalkeeper Liam Kelly coming in for particular praise after he brilliantly saved Alex Berenguer's penalty with his feet.

It means Barry Ferguson's Rangers still have a fighting chance of progressing to the semifinals.

Europa League QF second leg schedule-

Manchester United vs Lyon ( 2-2)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)

Lazio vs Bodo/Glimt (0-2)

Athletic Club vs Rangers (0-0)

All ties will be played at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, April 18.

Where to watch the Europa League QF second leg?

Europa League QF's second leg will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and the live streaming of the matches in India will be available on SonyLIV.

