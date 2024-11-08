Europa League: Amad Diallo scores brace as Manchester United secure first win over PAOK

Manchester, Nov 8 (IANS) Manchester United secured their first Europa League win of the season with a 2-0 victory over PAOK Thessaloniki at Old Trafford, after Amad Diallo scored a brace

Under the guidance of interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, United finally achieved a breakthrough in the competition, following three consecutive draws under former manager Erik ten Hag.

The opening half saw PAOK putting United under pressure, with Greek visitors creating several promising chances. However, United goalkeeper Andre Onana remained solid between the posts, notably tipping over a shot from PAOK's Mady Camara to keep the game level.

United broke the deadlock shortly after the break when Bruno Fernandes delivered a pinpoint cross into the box. Amad rose to meet the cross with a looping header, directing the ball back across the goal and into the bottom corner, leaving PAOK’s keeper with no chance. The goal was a turning point, lifting the spirits of both the team and the Old Trafford crowd.

PAOK continued to search for an equaliser, and they came close in the 64th minute. Taril Tissoudali found himself unmarked in front of goal, but his close-range shot lacked the power needed to beat Onana, who gathered it comfortably. United remained resilient, defending their narrow lead and looking for opportunities to seal the game.

Thirteen minutes from full-time, Amad delivered the final blow. After intercepting a pass from PAOK defender Baba Rahman, he held off the defender’s attempts to reclaim the ball, pushed forward, and unleashed a curling strike from the edge of the box. The shot took a slight deflection, sailing past the keeper into the far corner and securing the win for United.

Amad’s stellar performance marked his return to form and offered hope for United fans who had been disappointed by the team’s struggles in the competition this season. With six points from four games, United moved up to 15th in the Europa League standings, keeping their hopes of advancing alive.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.