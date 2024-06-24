Euro and Copa America schedule: Italy-Croatia to play high stakes clash as Brazil-Colombia kick-off campaign

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) The 2024 European Championship is nearing its knockout stage as the final gameweek is on which results in higher stakes. The Copa America on the other hand has just gotten underway as the world turns their heads to see what the brightest stars on the planet have up their sleeve.

Monday’s round of fixtures will see the ‘Group of Death’ reach it’s conclusion. With Spain having already qualified for the Round of 16, the pressure increases for Italy, Croatia and Albania who will all be eying the second qualification spot.

Croatia have been on a dream run in recent major tournaments but all seems to be crumbling down as the side is yet to win a game after losing against Spain and drawing against Albania in their first two games. The side must win against Italy if they hope to remain in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Copa America is still getting warmed up as the four teams that take the stage tonight will be hoping to kick-start their campaign in full force. Colombia will be taking on Paraguay in what is a long and storied rivalry between the two nations.

On the other hand, all eyes will be on Brazil after the record World Cup winners have been heavily criticized in the build-up to this tournament. The team will hope to get off to a winning start against Costa Rica.

Schedule for Tuesday’s matches

Euro 2024:

Spain vs Albania 12:30 AM IST

Croatia vs Italy 12:30 AM IST

All Euro 2024 matches will be live-streamed and broadcast on Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv.

Copa America 2024:

Colombia vs Paraguay 3:30 AM IST

Brazil vs Costa Rica 6:30 AM IST

The live streaming and broadcasting of Copa America will not be done in India.

