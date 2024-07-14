Euro 2024: Luis de la Fuente claims Spain are not 'favourites' heading into finals

Berlin, July 14 (IANS) The joint-record winners of the European Championship, Spain will be taking on England in a blockbuster final of the Euro 2024 at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Monday (as per IST).

Ahead of the highly-awaited encounter, many believe that the Spaniards are the favourites given the ruthlessness they have shown throughout the tournament but head coach Luis de la Fuente has stated that ‘there are no favourites' in the matchup.

"There are no favourites. It's an even match-up, just as our previous knockout games were. If we are not above the level we displayed in those games, we won't have a chance of winning -- and the same if we make mistakes," said de la Fuente in the pre-game conference.

Spain have been one of the best teams at the tournament, they are playing with a fun, free-flowing identity, raising their game to a level which we are accustomed to seeing the La Roja perform at.

They have scored 13 goals so far in the Euro 2024, the highest by any team in the tournament whilst only conceding three goals which has seen them remain the only team that has won all their games so far.

"It's fantastic to be here and we are excited to be in the final. It's one of the biggest sporting achievements there is. We are relaxed and looking forward to playing. Sunday will be a complicated game against a great team, between the best two teams [in the tournament], that's why we are in the final," he added.

Out of the two finalists, Spain have definitely had the harder road to Berlin. The side defeated Georgia 4-1 in the Round of 16 which set their clashes against Germany in the quarterfinal (2-1) before a 2-1 victory over France in the semi-finals of the tournament.

"These matches, which are so even, are often decided by the finer details. The team that makes the fewest mistakes will have the best chance of winning," concluded the Spanish head coach.

