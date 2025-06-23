Estimates Committee need to devise mechanism for judicious use of govt funds & fiscal discipline: LS Speaker Birla

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday that the Estimates Committee in the Parliament and in the states will need to work out a mechanism in the coming days to further strengthen the financial discipline, transparency and judicious use of finances of the government in the larger interest to meet the aspirations and expectations of the people.

In his inaugural address here at a two-day national conference of Estimates Committees of Parliament and the State/Union Territory Legislative Bodies held in the Maharashtra Legislature, Speaker Birla added that the Estimates Committees need to use artificial intelligence (AI) in their functioning considering the ongoing technological changes and make their reports.

The Speaker, who also released the 75th Anniversary Souvenir of the Estimates Committee of Parliament, said that during the coming period efforts will be made to organise training camps for the members and the staff of the Estimates Committee so that they can adopt use of AI and thereby push the transparency in the proper use of finances that will largely benefit the members of the public.

He added that the Estimates Committees at the Parliament level and in the states will not only adopt changing technologies but also the best practices for making their functioning better and effective.

The Speaker said that the Estimates Committee, which work as the mini-Parliament, has helped curb the lapses in the use of government finances, promote transparency and accountability, and several decisions that made the government functioning more better.

"Almost 90 to 95 per cent recommendations made by the Parliamentary Estimates Committee and the state level committees have been accepted by the government and these committees have been able to curb corruption and amend the accounting system," he added.

He asserted that the conference of the Chairpersons of the Estimates Committees symbolises our collective commitment.

The Estimates Committee examines the estimates included in the Budget presented to the Parliament and to the state legislatures.

It is also responsible for examining the budgetary allocations made to various government Ministries and departments, as well as their actual expenditure and performance.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Estimates Committee play a major role in keeping a tab on the government functioning.

The committee system in our democracy is quite important one, he added.

Referring to the criticism that such committees have right to make recommendations, CM Fadnavis said that in Maharashtra, nearly 65 to 70 per cent recommendations are implemented except 30 per cent which remained unimplemented.

He also added that the committees work in such a way that they make governments to bring in changes in the functioning due to their recommendations.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the recommendations of the parliamentary and legislative committees play a crucial role in the implementation of various public and welfare schemes, even tackling the financial constraints.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde said parliamentary democracy demonstrates justice, good governance, equality, freedom, dutifulness and morality.

However, he expressed displeasure over lack of discussions and debates on the various committees.

He made a strong case for finding ways to revive debates and discussions in the coming days.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that the reports of the Estimates Committee contain a pure analysis of the executive budgetary functions and the Executive is expected to seriously study the Committees reports and formulate a balanced, effective and welfare-oriented budget.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe asserted that the prestige of the legislatures can be enhanced by working with a spirit of unity while setting aside partisan differences in committee work.

Maharashtra Legislature Estimates Committee Chairman Arjun Khotkar said that the legislative committees function as mini legislatures and play a significant role in the progress of the state.

