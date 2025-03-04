Entry gates named after Raja Bhoj, Vikramaditya in Bhopal soon, says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, March 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that his government will build gates at entry points and on some prominent roads in Bhopal, which would be named after great and legendary Hindu rulers of the state.

"The entry gates would be named after legendary rulers and warriors, prominently Raja Bhoj, Samrat Vikramaditya and others, who developed Bhopal and established governance systems during their regimes. Later, entry gates will be built in Indore, Ujjain and Jabalpur," he said.

The district administrations have been tasked to identify the particular roads and entry points for building gates.

In a statement issued to the media on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yadav said that a decision has been made to preserve the glorious history of Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh.

"The government will build the main entry gates of the state's capital city Bhopal after our great rulers like Raja Bhoj and Samrat Vikramaditya. This move will bring the glorious history of Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh back to the era, which made the state and country proud," CM Yadav said.

Chief Minister Yadav stated that Samrat Vikramaditya ruled 2100 years ago and set ideals of justice, bravery, knowledge, charity, patience, valour etc.

Around 1,000 years after Vikramaditya, Raja Bhoj ruled Bhopal and his creations are present even today.

"Bhopal's bada talab (Upper Lake) is one of the prime examples of Raja Bhoj's creation. The lake is the main source of water for the people of Bhopal, therefore, we have decided to build gates after his name in Bhopal," the Chief Minister added.

At present, a huge size statue of Raja Bhoj stands at the Upper Lake in Bhopal as a tribute to the king who is credited with building the water body by constructing a dam across the Kolar River, hence why the lake is also called "Bhojtal" after him.

Besides this, Bhopal's airport is also known as Raja Bhoj Airport.

