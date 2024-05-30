Why Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD' Will Win the Hearts of an International Audience

Directed by Nag Ashwin, "Kalki 2898 AD" is a highly anticipated film starring Prabhas. This mythologically inspired sci-fi movie also features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. It is expected to be the most expensive film ever made in India. The film is set to be released on June 27, and the producers are actively promoting it.

In a recent interview, Prabhas shared some exciting insights about the film. He emphasized that "Kalki 2898 AD" is designed for an international audience, which is why it has the highest budget and features top actors in the country. Prabhas also discussed his rise to fame as a "pan-Indian" star and expressed his appreciation for the nationwide support.

The story of "Kalki 2898 AD" spans 6,000 years, from the ancient epic of the Mahabharat to the distant future of 2898 AD. The film is expected to showcase diverse and imaginative worlds, drawing from India's rich cultural heritage and mythological figures. It is a unique blend of mythology and science fiction with a star-studded cast and high-end visuals.