Who Was Varinder Singh Ghuman, Salman Khan’s Co-Actor and World’s First Vegetarian Bodybuilder, Who Died of Cardiac Arrest?

Varinder Singh Ghuman, renowned actor and celebrated as the world’s first professional vegetarian bodybuilder, passed away on Thursday at the age of 42 following a cardiac arrest in Punjab. His family confirmed the news, leaving the sports and entertainment communities in shock. Fans and colleagues alike have expressed condolences over the untimely demise of the fitness icon.

Cardiac Arrest During Routine Procedure

Ghuman had visited Fortis Hospital in Amritsar for a minor operation to address a bicep injury. The procedure was expected to be routine, with the actor scheduled to return home the same day. However, he suffered a cardiac arrest during the visit, resulting in his sudden death. His manager, Yadvinder Singh, revealed that the hospital visit was prompted by initial symptoms of shoulder pain.

Early Life and Bodybuilding Achievements

Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Varinder Singh Ghuman made a mark in the bodybuilding world with his remarkable achievements. He earned the title of Mr India in 2009 and was the runner-up at the Mr Asia competition, earning national recognition as one of India’s top professional bodybuilders. In 2013, he was personally chosen by Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger to represent his products in Asia.

Pioneer Vegetarian Bodybuilder

Ghuman held a unique distinction as the world’s first vegetarian professional bodybuilder, according to The Times of India. His commitment to a vegetarian lifestyle became a hallmark of his public image, inspiring India’s fitness community and setting a benchmark for ethical sportsmanship globally.

Bollywood Career

Transitioning to cinema after his bodybuilding success, Ghuman made his acting debut with Kabaddi Once Again in 2012. He went on to appear in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014), Marjaavaan (2019), and shared the screen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 (2023), further establishing his presence in the Bollywood industry.

Fitness Influence and Social Media Impact

Off-screen, Ghuman was a passionate fitness advocate, regularly sharing workout routines and motivational content on social media. With over a million Instagram followers, he inspired countless young fitness enthusiasts and emphasized both physical excellence and ethical choices.

Condolences from Leaders

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and Member of Parliament, expressed his grief, stating:

"Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab’s famous bodybuilder and actor Virender Singh Ghuman ji has left my heart very saddened. With his hard work, discipline, and ability, he illuminated Punjab’s name across the world. May Waheguru ji grant his soul eternal abode at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrowful blow."

Varinder Singh Ghuman’s legacy as a pioneer vegetarian bodybuilder, actor, and fitness mentor will continue to inspire generations across India and the world.