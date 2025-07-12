Who is Prajakta Koli? Meet the Only Indian on TIME100 Creators List

Popular YouTuber-turned-actor Prajakta Koli, widely known as MostlySane, has made India proud by earning a coveted spot on TIME Magazine’s inaugural TIME100 Creators List. She is the only Indian-born content creator featured in this global lineup that celebrates the most influential digital voices of our time.

A Historic First for Indian Creators

The 2025 TIME100 Creators list highlights trailblazers across digital platforms, from YouTube and Instagram to TikTok and beyond. Prajakta joins global icons like tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, and author and influencer Jay Shetty.

TIME featured her in the Entertainment category, alongside other creators like Taylor Frankie Paul, Taylen Biggs, and Heidi Wong.

From YouTube Star to Global Voice

With 7 million YouTube subscribers and 8 million Instagram followers, Prajakta has built a loyal fanbase through her relatable sketches, comic timing, and socially conscious content. Her authentic storytelling has resonated not just with Indian audiences but globally.

Reacting to the recognition, Prajakta said:

“Being recognised as the first Indian creator on TIME's inaugural TIME100 Creators List is both humbling and incredibly meaningful. This recognition represents not just my journey, but the power of authentic storytelling and the responsibility that comes with having a platform.”

She added that creators have a unique opportunity to spark change, drive conversations, and inspire positivity — a mission she remains committed to, especially in areas like climate action, education, and mental health.

A Multifaceted Talent

Prajakta began her journey on YouTube in 2015, quickly rising to fame with her slice-of-life content. She made her acting debut in 2020 with the short film Khayali Pulao, and later starred in the popular Netflix series Mismatched, where her role as Dimple Ahuja won her widespread acclaim.

She has also appeared in Bollywood films like Jugjugg Jeeyo and Neeyat, and web series like Zindaginama and Andhera.