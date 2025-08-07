Watch: Ram Charan Drives Ferrari with Daughter Klin Kaara in Jubilee Hills

The Tollywood superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni celebrated a special day with their adorable daughter Klin Kaara on her second birthday. Recently, Ram Charan was spotted driving his sleek red Ferrari Portofino, valued at around Rs 3.5 crore, with Klin Kaara by his side in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Following the exciting car ride, the family visited the Hyderabad Zoo, where they had a thrilling encounter with a baby tigress that was born during their visit last year. In a heartwarming gesture, the tigress was named after Klin Kaara, and this year, the little princess got to meet her namesake for the first time.

A Memory to Treasure

Upasana shared a delightful moment from their visit to the zoo, where Klin Kaara was seen enjoying the company of the baby tigress. The proud mother expressed her joy and gratitude, saying that this memory would be treasured forever. The family’s love for wildlife and conservation is evident in their special visit to the zoo, and it’s lovely to see Klin Kaara experiencing the wonders of nature at such a young age.

Ram Charan: The Fun-Loving Dad

The video of Ram Charan driving his Ferrari with Klin Kaara went viral, showcasing their special bond and giving fans a glimpse into their fun-filled life. Fans loved seeing Ram Charan enjoying quality time with his little girl, and it’s clear that he’s a fun-loving dad who loves to create memories with his family.

A Peek into Their Luxurious Lifestyle

Ram Charan and Upasana’s 25,000 sq. ft. bungalow in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills is a work of luxury and architecture. Ram Charan recently posted a picture from Upasana's birthday party, offering fans an exclusive glimpse of their luxurious abode. The Rs 38 crore house has a swimming pool, tennis court, gym, fish pond, and stunning traditional interiors by Tahiliani Homes. It is evident that the family values its private space and loves spending time together in this grand house.

Klin Kaara's Special Day Celebration

The family made sure to make memories that would last for a lifetime on Klin Kaara's birthday. From the zoo visit to spending time together at home, every moment was special. Ram Charan and Upasana keep Klin Kaara very low-key, but the glimpses sometimes given of family life gives a chance to the fans of them to see the love and bond they share.

As Klin Kaara grows up, she'll surely have many more adventures with her parents. For now, the family seems content in the memory-making and pure enjoyment of time spent together, sans attention.

Ram Charan with his Daughter Klin Kaara Rolling In his Beast Ferrari Portfino 💥🤩#RamCharan 🦁 pic.twitter.com/76CDFZ0QRw — 𝐀𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐡 𝐑𝐂™ (@AlwaysAkashRC) August 6, 2025

Also read: August 7 School Holiday: Schools and Colleges Closed in Parts of Uttarakhand Amid Heavy Rains