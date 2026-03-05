Vrushakarma Video Glimpse: Naga Chaitanya Delivers Goosebumps

Actor Naga Chaitanya is set to explore a completely new cinematic space as he teams up with Virupaksha fame director Karthik Dandu for the upcoming film Vrushakarma. The project is being conceived as a large-scale mythical thriller and promises a fresh and intriguing narrative.

The film is being jointly produced by SVCC and Sukumar Writings, with Bapineedu presenting the venture. Ever since the makers released two mysterious behind-the-scenes glimpses followed by the first-look poster, the film has generated strong curiosity and anticipation among audiences. On Thursday, the team unveiled the first official glimpse of the movie.

A Chilling Glimpse into the Film’s World

The glimpse begins with a spine-chilling sequence where a man appears possessed while sketching a drawing. Suddenly, a terrifying entity emerges from him in the form of a bat and flies through another man’s head, killing him instantly—exactly as depicted in the drawing.

As the mysterious world of the film unfolds, a voiceover reveals that whenever supernatural forces awaken, destiny chooses a “Vrushakarma,” introducing the protagonist. The glimpse ends with the titular character stepping forward to confront the evil.

Grand Scale and Visual Spectacle

The glimpse stands out for its massive scale, breathtaking visuals, and gripping presentation, hinting at a larger-than-life cinematic universe. Every frame reflects the film’s ambitious vision, aimed at delivering a grand theatrical experience.

At the centre of the narrative is Naga Chaitanya, who appears in a rugged and intense avatar, marking one of the most striking transformations of his career. With a fierce look and commanding screen presence, the actor brings powerful energy to the glimpse, portraying a character that hints at a warrior-like spirit ready to take on dark forces.

Watch Vrushakarma Glimpse Video

Strong Supporting Cast

Another major highlight is the formidable antagonist played by Sparsh Shrivastava, whose intimidating presence suggests a fierce clash that will drive the story forward. The glimpse also introduces Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady, along with veteran actor Jayaram in a key role.

Technical Team Elevates the Film

Director Karthik Dandu is said to be approaching the ambitious project with meticulous planning, aiming to craft Vrushakarma as a deeply immersive cinematic experience.

Cinematographer Ragul D Herian delivers striking visuals, while production designer Sri Nagendra Tangala has created a richly detailed world for the film. The powerful and haunting background score by Ajaneesh B Loknath further enhances the impact, while editor Naveen Nooli ensures sharp and engaging cuts.

The film’s grand production values and polished presentation reflect a Hollywood-style scale, making the project one of the most intriguing upcoming ventures.

Verdict

Overall, the first glimpse offers a fresh and chilling cinematic experience, significantly raising expectations for “Vrushakarma.”