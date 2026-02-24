VIROSH Wedding in Udaipur: Inside Photos, Details of Vijay, Rashmika's Big Ceremony

The pre-wedding festivities of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have commenced in Udaipur, marked by a vibrant poolside party and an elegant candlelit dinner attended by close friends and family. The couple shared exclusive glimpses of the intimate celebrations on their respective Instagram pages, offering fans a first look at the much-anticipated wedding events.

The celebrations began with a sun-drenched pool party, setting a relaxed and cheerful tone for the upcoming ceremonies. Photos shared by the actors captured candid moments of guests enjoying the gathering, including a lively pool volleyball match. One striking image showed silhouettes of players behind a volleyball net, reflecting the casual and playful mood among attendees.

The festivities later transitioned into a sophisticated evening dinner curated with meticulous attention to detail. A highlight of the evening was a specially designed menu featuring a Japanese culinary experience for guests. Adding a personalised touch, each place setting included sage green napkins embroidered with the couple’s fan-coined nickname, “Virosh.” The dinner also featured a luxury printed menu card and bespoke elements that underscored the modern yet intimate theme of the celebrations.

Rashmika shared images capturing the elegant ambience, including a beautifully arranged dining table illuminated with warm golden light. The decor featured blush pink lilies and green hydrangeas as centrepieces, complemented by fresh fruits that enhanced the garden-inspired setting. Additional visuals revealed a floating drink station lined with red cups, placed against a serene landscape backdrop, further elevating the premium aesthetic of the event.

The couple’s decision to share personal moments from their celebrations on social media reflects their effort to cherish and document the days leading up to their wedding.

The wedding ceremonies are scheduled to take place at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. The mehndi ceremony will be held on February 24, followed by haldi and sangeet functions on February 25. The grand wedding is set for February 26.

Fans, who have closely followed Rashmika and Vijay since their on-screen pairing in Geetha Govindam, have expressed excitement as the celebrations unfold, with the wedding blending personal touches, close-knit festivities and refined elegance.