Virat Kohli’s Like Effect: Avneet Kaur’s Net Worth Jumps from Rs 5 Crore to Rs 43 Crore!

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli unwittingly caused a social media frenzy after he liked a picture of actress Avneet Kaur on Instagram. The situation soon turned into a trending issue, prompting Kohli to issue an official statement.

In the words of Kohli, the 'like' was unintended and a consequence of Instagram's auto-suggestion system. In his statement, he asked the fans not to give too much significance to it and asked that the issue be closed. Though Kohli steered clear of the controversy, Avneet Kaur was the biggest gainer of the unwarranted limelight.

The incident sparked a flood of memes, speculation, and online chatter, some even tagging Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma, in jest. But amid the noise, Avneet’s social media presence skyrocketed. Reports confirm that her Instagram followers jumped from 30 million to 31.8 million, a whopping gain of nearly 2 million followers in just a few days.

The surge did not end there. Top brands and ad agencies are now actively looking for Avneet for collaborations. Her rate for a single Instagram post has gone up by 30%, and her net worth is estimated to have grown by Rs. 5 crore, taking her total to Rs. 43 crore.

At only 23, Avneet Kaur is surfing the wave of online fame, demonstrating that in the era of algorithms and going viral, even a random like can open doors to real-life success.