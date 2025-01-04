Vijay Kaniska's Kalavaram Movie Launched

The film 'Kalavaram,' featuring Vijay Kaniska in the lead role, has been officially launched today with grandeur by Chadalavada Srinivas Rao and C. Kalyan.

Kalavaram, starring Vijay Kaniska and Garima Chouhan has been officially launched with grandeur under the banner of CLN Media Private limited and directed by Hanuman Vasamsetty. The film, a blend of a love story with unique thriller elements, promises an engaging and fresh concept. The story has been penned by Shashank, while Venkat handles cinematography and Vikas Badis composes the background score. The launch event was inaugurated by Chadalavada Srinivas Rao and C. Kalyan.

Chadalavada Srinivas Rao's Remarks

Speaking at the launch, Chadalavada Srinivas Rao praised the storyline, describing it as a creative and compelling narrative akin to the works of legendary directors like Balachander and Bhagyaraja. He emphasized the need for government support for small-budget films, advocating for increased show slots and the establishment of mini-theaters. He expressed his confidence in the film's success and wished the team great success.

Director Hanuman Vasamshetty's Perspective

Director Hanuman Vasamshetty revealed his gratitude toward producer Shobha Rani for believing in his vision. He shared how the story captivated Vijay Kaniska, leading to the project's swift initiation. Hanuman expressed his confidence that the film would resonate with audiences and thanked everyone who supported the venture.

Lead Actor Vijay Kaniska's Excitement

Vijay Kaniska, son of veteran director Vikraman, reflected on his father’s illustrious career and his own journey. He mentioned that his previous film, Hit List, received accolades and that the story of Kalavaram excited him even more. He credited the director and producer for their passion and expressed confidence that the movie would be a milestone in his career.

Story Writer Shashank's Insights

Shashank revealed how he and the director collaboratively developed the script, which immediately appealed to both the producer and lead cast. He expressed optimism about the film’s potential to captivate audiences with its unique storyline.

Producer Shobha Rani's Commitment

Producer Shobha Rani highlighted how the title Kalavaram perfectly suits the movie’s theme. She shared her excitement about Vijay Kaniska’s enthusiastic response to the story and commended the director and writer’s dedication. She assured the audience that the film would meet their expectations and revealed that the cast includes 70 artists, with more details to be announced soon.