Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi Grosses Big At TN box office

Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha starrer Kushi released in theatres on September 1st and got super hit talk from the audience. This movie was helmed by director Shiva Nirvana under Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The film became career biggest opener for Vijay Deverakonda and it is posting good numbers at box office. The film released in other languages and got super hit talk everywhere along with decent collections.

But the film is creating sensation in Tamilnadu with amazing numbers. The film becomes highest grossing movie from TFI in Tamil Nadu this year with 7 CRORES and going super strong.

This is Phenomenal and it strengthens Vijay Deverakonda market in Tamilnadu and showcases his star power. Hesham Abdul Wahab scored music.