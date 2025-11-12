Vijay Deverakonda Under Fire! CID Questions Actor Over Illegal Betting Ads

The CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the promotion of online betting apps, has intensified its probe. As part of the ongoing investigation, the agency has issued notices to several film celebrities, summoning them for questioning.

On Tuesday, popular actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before CID officials in Hyderabad. During the interrogation, officials reportedly questioned him on multiple aspects, including why he promoted betting apps, who approached him for the advertisements, and how much remuneration he received for participating in them.

According to sources, Vijay entered the CID office around 4 PM and was questioned for over an hour. The investigation primarily focused on his involvement in the promotional campaigns and the financial transactions linked to those endorsements.

Officials also asked Vijay whether he understood the social impact of promoting betting platforms and their influence on the public. It is learned that he responded to all the questions posed by the investigation team.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss fame Siri Hanumanth was also interrogated in connection with the same case. She allegedly received a substantial amount for promoting betting apps. The questioning reportedly centered on her financial dealings related to the app promotions.

CID officials asked her to share details regarding her collaboration with the betting platform Govinda 365, sources said.

In the latest development, actor Prakash Raj has also been summoned by the CID. Officials mentioned that they need to gather key information from him regarding the case. As per the notice, Prakash Raj is expected to appear before the CID office on Wednesday morning for questioning.

The CID’s investigation continues to uncover the extent of celebrity involvement in the promotion of online betting platforms, which are illegal under Indian law.