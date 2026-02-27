Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Invite PM Narendra Modi for Hyderabad Reception: VIROSH

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna personally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to their grand wedding reception scheduled to be held in Hyderabad. The meeting has generated widespread interest among fans, with many referring to the couple as the much-loved “Virosh” duo.

According to sources, the actors extended a personal invitation to the Prime Minister during their interaction and shared details about the upcoming reception celebrations in Hyderabad. The couple had earlier tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur, attended by close family members and select guests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also conveyed his special wishes to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on the occasion of their wedding. In his message, the Prime Minister highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of the saptapadi, or the seven vows, in Hindu wedding traditions.

The saptapadi is considered a sacred ritual symbolising mutual commitment, trust, and the beginning of a lifelong journey together. The Prime Minister reportedly emphasised the importance of these vows as the foundation of a strong and enduring marital bond.

The couple’s meeting with the Prime Minister and the invitation to the Hyderabad reception has further added to the excitement among their fans and the film fraternity. More details about the reception, including the guest list and venue, are expected to be announced soon.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are among the most popular stars in Indian cinema, and their wedding and related celebrations have been closely followed by fans across the country.