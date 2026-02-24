VIROSH Wedding: Mehandi Ceremony of VD and Rash Begins

The wedding celebrations of popular Telugu film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are underway in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with close family members and friends in attendance.

According to reports, the much-anticipated Mehndi ceremony is taking place today, marking the start of pre-wedding rituals. Both families have already arrived at the venue ahead of tomorrow’s Haldi and Sangeet functions, which are scheduled to follow Hindu traditional customs.

The couple’s wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 26 in a private setting, with only around 100 guests invited to witness the events, underscoring the couple’s preference for a close-knit celebration rather than a large public affair.

Fans and the media alike have been closely following updates as the two stars — who have been romantically linked for some time — take this important step in their personal lives. The celebrations in Udaipur are expected to continue with joy and cultural richness over the next few days