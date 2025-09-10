Vijay Antony’s 25th film Bhadrakaali Trailer Out: Watch Here

Vijay Antony’s 25th film, Bhadrakaali, is shaping up to be a landmark in his career. Directed by Aruvi fame Arun Prabhu, the neo-noir political action thriller is all set to hit theatres worldwide on September 19th. The trailer, which has been dropped just a while ago, grabs attention with its intense storytelling and intriguing character layers.

The trailer begins with a grandfather passing on life lessons to his grandson. The story then dives into the murky depths of a thousand-crore political scam, driven by a mysterious man with many identities. Vijay Antony’s character is a puzzle in himself, at once a pimp, a servant, a political fixer, and a power player. His true identity, however, remains hidden, building suspense and intrigue.

What sets Bhadrakaali apart is its unconventional narrative. Rather than focusing on linear exposition, Arun Prabhu crafts a layered, gritty experience, leaving viewers guessing.

Vijay Antony’s presence dominates every frame, hinting at a complex performance that anchors the film.

Technically, the film is strong across the board. Shelley Calist’s cinematography adds a raw, grounded visual tone, while Vijay Antony’s own music enhances the tension with a brooding, powerful score. The production values look ambitious.

In the Telugu states, Bhadrakaali will be released by Asian Suresh Entertainment in association with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, following a strategy similar to the one that made Maargan a regional hit.

The trailer suggests that Bhadrakaali is more than just a political thriller, but a character-driven exploration of power, deception, and the cost of truth. With its release just around the corner, expectations are high.