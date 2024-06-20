Vedhika wows viewers with her performance in Yakshini

Actress Vedhika needs no special introduction for Telugu audiences. The actress, who has starred in numerous Telugu movies, first gained recognition in Muni. Baanam and Kanchana 3 were other major hits in her career, and she also acted opposite Balakrishna in Ruler.

Yakshini is a socio-fantasy web series from the makers of Baahubali. Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni of Arka Media Works bankrolled the project, while Teja Marni, known for Arjuna Phalguna, Johar, and Kota Bommali PS, directed it. Vedhika plays the title role in this web series.

Yakshini is crafted with an innovative subject that stands out from other socio-fantasy movies and web series, and Vedhika has astonished everyone with her spectacular performance. The glimpses from the series have already garnered an immense response.

Yakshini is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in all South Indian languages and Hindi.