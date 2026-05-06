Vaazha 2 and Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch this Films

Two Malayalam blockbuster sequels are all set to entertain audiences on OTT platforms this week. The films Vaazha 2 and Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam will start streaming from May 8, 2026, giving viewers a chance to watch them from home.

Vaazha 2 is a sequel to the hit film Vaazha and has become a huge success in Kerala, earning over ₹125 crore at the box office. The movie features actors like Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V. It is directed by Savin SA. This film will be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar.

On the other hand, Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is the sequel to the 2024 film Bharathanatyam. It is also a big commercial success and has collected over ₹40 crore. The film stars Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, and Vinay Forrt, and is directed by Krishnadas Murali. It will stream on Netflix.

Both films will be available in multiple languages, making them accessible to a wider audience. With two successful sequels releasing on the same day, OTT viewers can expect an exciting weekend full of entertainment.