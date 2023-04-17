The news of mega power star Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela expecting their first child has garnered a lot of attention and people and the media are curious to have a glimpse of her baby bump and how she was managing to travel and participate in her professional commitments.

Upasana revealed details about her diet, clothing, and her baby bump during pregnancy. Upasana shared interesting facts about how she was actively participating in social service programs even during her pregnancy and based on her doctor’s advice she was travelling to different countries without any problems. Upasana in an interview with Pink Villa also revealed that she was not wearing maternity clothes during her pregnancy. She said, “Pregnancy should be like a celebration. At present, I'm enjoying this journey and I’m trying to redefine it for myself. Which is why I traveled to different countries around the world without any trouble. My doctors have advised me about my food and nutrition only for myself. And apart from that I am fit and am wearing normal clothes. I am not using special maternity clothes. And I feel great fitting in normal clothes. It has been a great journey, the 'Mega daughter-in-law' stated. She also doctor has given me a plan where I have to think about what I eat, eat nutritious food and not for two but just for me.”

Upsana baby bump was finally visible when she arrived for her husband Ram Charan’s 38th star-studded birthday bash held in the city. Cherry as he is popularly known as posed for the paparazzi along with his wife. Upasana looked simple yet stunning in a blue knee-length dress paired with flat shoes and the slight baby bump was visible through the sheer blue dress which she flaunted unabashedly.

Megastar Chiranjeevi announced the news of Ram Charan and Upasana's first child on Twitter in December last year and fans have been ecstatic about the news ever since.

