Top OTT Releases This Week: Alappuzha Gymkhana, Thudarum, Vadakkan & More

As Weekend approaches, OTT lovers eagerly look forward to new film releases. From Hindi blockbusters to South Indian cinema, the streaming platforms are buzzing with excitement. Notably, the craze for South Indian films has seen a remarkable surge among audiences across the country. If you’re someone who enjoys binge-watching on OTT platforms, this week has some special treats lined up for you. Here’s a quick look at the most-awaited South films releasing on OTT this week.

1. Alappuzha Gymkhana – Now Streaming on Sony Liv

The much-anticipated sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by Khalid Rahman, has officially dropped on Sony Liv today, June 5, 2025. Originally released in theatres on April 10, the film received a positive response at the box office. With its OTT debut, viewers can now enjoy this powerful drama from the comfort of their homes. It’s a must-watch for fans of inspirational sports stories.

2. Vadakkan – Streaming on Ahatmil from June 6

Another exciting OTT release is Vadakkan, directed by Sajid A. The film has already created buzz among fans of South cinema. Vadakkan will be available to stream on the platform Ahatmil starting June 6, 2025. If you're in the mood for an intense weekend watch, this might be the pick for you.

3. Thudarum – Now Available on Jio Hotstar

Thudarum, starring the legendary Mohanlal, made headlines with its record-breaking box office collections. The film has recently arrived on OTT and is currently available on Jio Hotstar. If you haven't caught this critically acclaimed hit yet, now is the perfect time to stream it.

4. Pattth – Releasing on Manorama Max on June 6

After its successful premiere at the Kerala Film Festival, Pattth has finally secured an OTT release. The film will be available on Manorama Max from June 6, 2025. Anticipation is high among cinema lovers, and this weekend offers the ideal opportunity to experience this long-awaited film.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of South Indian cinema or just exploring new content, this week's OTT releases promise entertainment across genres. From gripping dramas to thought-provoking festival picks, there's something for every viewer. Make sure to update your watchlist and enjoy the best OTT movies this weekend.