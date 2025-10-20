Top Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Oct 20 to 27 – Lokah, Mirage, Imbam, Shakthi Thirumagan & More
Malayalam cinema enthusiasts are in for a treat this week, as a variety of fresh releases hit OTT platforms — from intense courtroom dramas and suspense-filled thrillers to heartwarming stories and mythic action spectacles. Streaming now on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and SunNXT, these films promise entertainment for every mood.
Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali – A Courtroom Drama About Truth and Justice
Streaming on ZEE5 from 17 October, Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali follows Sahadevan, accused of dowry harassment and domestic abuse by his wife Nayana. The film explores marital tension, societal judgment, and judicial bias, offering an emotional look into personal resilience amidst social scrutiny.
- Platform: ZEE5
- Genre: Legal drama
- Highlights: Tackles complex social issues with an emotional narrative
Mirage – Suspense Thriller by Jeethu Joseph
Directed by acclaimed Drishyam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, Mirage stars Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in a gripping tale filled with secrets and unexpected twists. Streaming on SonyLIV from 20 October, the film is available in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
- Platform: SonyLIV
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Cast: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Hakim Shahjahan
- Languages: Six Indian languages
Imbam – A Lighthearted Workplace Drama
Premiering on SunNXT from 20 October, Imbam offers a refreshing, humorous take on life at a struggling publication, Shabdham. The story follows editor Karunakaran and young cartoonist Nidhi as they navigate professional challenges and personal dynamics.
- Platform: SunNXT
- Genre: Drama
- Theme: Relationships, humour, and resilience
Shakthi Thirumagan (Bhadrakaali) – Emotional Action Drama
For fans of high-octane action, Shakthi Thirumagan (also titled Bhadrakaali) streams on JioHotstar from 24 October. Starring Vijay Antony, the film tells the story of Kittu, an orphan determined to solve the mystery of his mother’s murder amid political and social turmoil.
- Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Action, drama
- Cast: Vijay Antony
- Theatrical Release: 19 September 2025
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – Mythic Action Meets Modern Intrigue
The most anticipated release of the week, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, blends ancient mythology with contemporary conspiracies. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nasel, the film was a box-office hit and streams between 17–20 October on JioHotstar.
- Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Mythic action-drama
- Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nasel
- Producer: Dulquer Salmaan
A Strong Week for Malayalam Content
This week’s lineup showcases Malayalam cinema’s versatility: Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali delves into sensitive social issues, Mirage keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra expands the genre horizons. Whether you enjoy drama, suspense, or mythology, the digital slate offers something for every viewer.