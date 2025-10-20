Top Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Oct 20 to 27 – Lokah, Mirage, Imbam, Shakthi Thirumagan & More

Malayalam cinema enthusiasts are in for a treat this week, as a variety of fresh releases hit OTT platforms — from intense courtroom dramas and suspense-filled thrillers to heartwarming stories and mythic action spectacles. Streaming now on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and SunNXT, these films promise entertainment for every mood.

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali – A Courtroom Drama About Truth and Justice

Streaming on ZEE5 from 17 October, Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali follows Sahadevan, accused of dowry harassment and domestic abuse by his wife Nayana. The film explores marital tension, societal judgment, and judicial bias, offering an emotional look into personal resilience amidst social scrutiny.

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Legal drama

Highlights: Tackles complex social issues with an emotional narrative

Mirage – Suspense Thriller by Jeethu Joseph

Directed by acclaimed Drishyam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, Mirage stars Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in a gripping tale filled with secrets and unexpected twists. Streaming on SonyLIV from 20 October, the film is available in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Platform: SonyLIV

Genre: Crime thriller

Cast: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Hakim Shahjahan

Languages: Six Indian languages

Imbam – A Lighthearted Workplace Drama

Premiering on SunNXT from 20 October, Imbam offers a refreshing, humorous take on life at a struggling publication, Shabdham. The story follows editor Karunakaran and young cartoonist Nidhi as they navigate professional challenges and personal dynamics.

Platform: SunNXT

Genre: Drama

Theme: Relationships, humour, and resilience

Shakthi Thirumagan (Bhadrakaali) – Emotional Action Drama

For fans of high-octane action, Shakthi Thirumagan (also titled Bhadrakaali) streams on JioHotstar from 24 October. Starring Vijay Antony, the film tells the story of Kittu, an orphan determined to solve the mystery of his mother’s murder amid political and social turmoil.

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Action, drama

Cast: Vijay Antony

Theatrical Release: 19 September 2025

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – Mythic Action Meets Modern Intrigue

The most anticipated release of the week, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, blends ancient mythology with contemporary conspiracies. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nasel, the film was a box-office hit and streams between 17–20 October on JioHotstar.

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Mythic action-drama

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nasel

Producer: Dulquer Salmaan

A Strong Week for Malayalam Content

This week’s lineup showcases Malayalam cinema’s versatility: Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali delves into sensitive social issues, Mirage keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra expands the genre horizons. Whether you enjoy drama, suspense, or mythology, the digital slate offers something for every viewer.