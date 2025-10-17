Telusu Kada US Review: How Is Siddu Jonnalagaada's Youthful Entertainer?

Telusu Kada, directed by Neeraja Kona in her debut, opens on an emotional note with a breakup scene that sets the tone for what seems like a relationship-driven drama. Siddhu Jonnalagadda as Varun makes a strong start — his effortless screen presence, cool attitude, and sharp dialogue delivery hold attention through the first half.

However, as the story unfolds, the narrative begins to lose its emotional grip. The conflicts feel more like a setup than genuine turning points, lacking the depth to leave a lasting impact. There’s a visible attempt to present a modern relationship drama with a fresh lens, but the execution doesn’t quite match the intent.

Despite flashes of promise and Siddhu’s charm, Telusu Kada ends up being more about style than substance. Watch it, but only with the right expectations. A detailed review follows.