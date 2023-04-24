HYDERABAD: Telugu comedian and actor Chalaki Chanti reportedly suffered a heart attack on April 21 and was rushed to a private hospital in the city by his family members. He is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Though there has been no official update either from his family members or a hospital bulletin released regarding his health, it is known that he had a block in his arteries and doctors have placed a stent in his heart, though there is no official confirmation.

Initial reports suggested that he had complained of chest pain because of which he was taken to the hospital. As of now, his condition is said to be stable.

Chalaki Chanti who is known for his comedy became popular through the comedy show Jabardasth. Chalaki Chanti is his off-screen name, and his real name is Vinay Mohan. Chalaki Chanti also participated in the sixth season of Bigg Boss Telugu which was mired in controversy. However, he left the show midway. He also forayed into Telugu movies and gained recognition as an actor. But of late he was not seen either on television or on the large screen. The actor is married and has a daughter.

