Tellavare Velugullona song from 'Ram NRI' drops

Feelgood entertainers and family entertainers are always appreciated by the Telugu audience. Such films are evergreen. The upcoming film 'Ram NRI’ falls under the genre of feel-good and family entertainer.

Power of Relationship is the tagline of this film. The film is directed by N.Lakshmi Nanda, starring Ali Reza of Bigg Boss fame and Sita Narayanan in the lead roles. Muvva Satyanarayana is producing this film under the banner of Muvva Creations, while SMK Films Singuluri Mohankrishna presents it. The lyrical video of the first single Tellavare Velugullona from the film.