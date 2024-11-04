Taapsee Pannu Exposes Bollywood's Dark Truth: "Big Heroes Fear Being Overshadowed"

In a candid interview with a leading English news daily, Taapsee Pannu lifted the veil on Bollywood's entrenched patriarchy and the biases that govern casting decisions. The talented actress, known for her versatility and range, revealed that top heroes often prioritize casting actresses who won't steal the spotlight.

Taapsee confessed that many leading men have a significant say in choosing their female co-stars, often opting for those who won't outshine them. This mindset, she believes, perpetuates a culture of insecurity and undermines the value of female-led films.

Taapsee also shared her personal experience with pay disparity in the industry. Contrary to popular assumptions, she revealed that she wasn't paid substantially for films like Judwaa or Dunki, which featured big-name male leads. Instead, she earns more for films where she plays the lead, such as Haseen Dillruba.

Funnily, people think I do films like Judwaa or Dunki for money, that I get paid a lot. But no, it is the opposite – I get paid to do more for films I headlined... and other films don’t pay me much because they feel they are doing a favor by taking me up in that kind of film," Taapsee said.

Taapsee emphasized that she fights these biases daily, seeking to change the narrative and promote greater equality in the industry.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein. Her upcoming projects promise to showcase her remarkable talent and versatility.

Taapsee's courageous remarks have sparked a necessary conversation about the film industry's deep-seated issues. As a talented and influential actress, her voice will undoubtedly inspire change and empower others to speak out.

