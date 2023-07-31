Suspense Thriller 'Mistake' Releasing On August 4th, Poster Released By Priyadarshi 

After the critically acclaimed 'Ram Asur', Abhinav Sardhar is coming up with a suspense thriller 'Mistake'. Directed by noted choreographer Bharath Kommalapati under ASP banner, Mistake will be hitting the screens on August 4th. Popular actor and comedian Priyadarshi launched the release date poster.

After launching the poster, Priyadarshi said, “Besides doing the lead role, Abhinav Sardhar also produced the movie. He made the movie as a producer with a good belief in the story. I wish the film releasing on August 4th to achieve good success.”

Abhinav Sardhar said, “When we felt the story narrated by director Bharrath interesting, we started the project ‘Mistake’. We didn’t compromise on anything to make this movie. We are happy with the outcome of the movie. The film has all the elements that the audience want. Along with comedy, the movie has suspense and thrilling elements that will connect with the youth and family audience. Mani Zenna's music and Hari Jasthi's cinematography are big assets. The songs sung by Mangli, Roll Rida, and Revathi got an amazing response. The movie is coming on August 4th.”

Director Sunny aka Bharrath Komalapati said, “There is enough comedy in the film. Action scenes have been designed and shot in a unique style that is never seen before in Telugu movies. That action part will impress the audience. The movie will appeal to all sections of audiences including youth and family. I wish you to support this movie, which is coming on August 4th.'

Cast: Abhinav Sardhar, Ajay Kathurvar, Sujith Kumar, Teja Ainampudi, Karishma Kumar, Taniya Kalrra, Priya Paul, Raja Ravindra, Sameer

