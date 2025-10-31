Suriya’s Karuppu Targets Republic Day Holiday Weekend

Tamil superstar Suriya, who has been looking to bounce back after a series of underwhelming box-office outings, is gearing up for his next big release — the rural action drama Karuppu. The film marks Suriya’s first collaboration with RJ Balaji, raising curiosity about their on-screen dynamic.

Originally slated for a Diwali 2025 release, Karuppu couldn’t make it to theaters due to extensive CG and post-production work. According to industry buzz, the makers are now eyeing a January 23, 2026 release date — strategically planned to take advantage of the Republic Day long weekend.

An official announcement from the team is still awaited, but fans are already excited after the first single, “God Mode,” composed by Sai Abhyankkar, dropped on Diwali. The track has been receiving strong positive response across streaming platforms and social media.

The film stars Trisha as the female lead and is produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. With its promising music, powerful visuals, and Suriya’s return to the rural action space, Karuppu is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of early 2026.