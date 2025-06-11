Suriya 46 Begins Shooting: Suriya Teams Up with Venky Atluri

The much-anticipated project #Suriya46 - Sithara Entertainments Production No. 33 has officially hit the floors. The film was recently launched with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, and today, the makers commenced the shoot for this highly ambitious bilingual project.

With Suriya leading the way, this collaboration with Venky Atluri has already generated excitement across both the Tamil and Telugu film industries. The team announced the commencement with a striking poster featuring Suriya in a stylish back pose. The caption, "And the Celebration Begins," adds a special vibe to the project.

Suriya, who enjoys massive love from the Telugu audience, is now ready to captivate both Tamil and Telugu fans with Sithara Entertainments’ Production No. 33 - his 46th film. Over the years, his choice of roles has reflected depth and variety, consistently pushing creative boundaries.

Director Venky Atluri is a storyteller known for seamlessly blending emotional depth with commercial appeal. His recent back-to-back successes - Sir/Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar - have cemented his status as a blockbuster filmmaker who consistently delivers stories that resonate on multiple levels.

Everything about this extraordinary project amplifying expectations. Mamitha Baiju, the Premalu sensation, joins as the female lead, Raveena Tandon makes her much awaited return to Telugu cinema, while Radhika Sarathkumar plays a crucial role. GV Prakash Kumar, known for his work in Vaathi/Sir, Lucky Baskhar reunites with Venky Atluri for another musical sensation.

The film’s technical team includes Nimish Ravi for cinematography, National Award-winner Navin Nooli for editing, and Banglan for production design. It is produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, known for their successful projects and commitment to quality filmmaking. The film aiming for a Summer 2026 release.