Sudheer Babu's New Pan India Movie Jatadhara Launched, Shoot Begins

Jatadhara featuring Sudheer Babu as the lead hero has been launched, February 15, in Hyderabad amidst the presence of team members and prominent personalities from the film industry. Zee Studios and renowned Bollywood producer Prerna V Arora joined forces for the pan-India film.

Director Harish Shankar, Director Venky Atluri, Director Mohana Krishna Indraganti, Mythri Movie Makers' producer Ravi Shankar, Shilpa Shirodkar and many other eminent individuals graced this grand Muhurat event and wished luck for the entire team. Harish Shankar gave the first clap for the film.

Jatadhara marks the second collaboration between Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, after the 2016 blockbuster Hindi film Rustom. Jatadhara is a suspenseful, action-packed and thrilling mystery ride, which promises a breathtaking cinematic experience for the audience.

The film will explore the thrilling enigma of the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, the scientific as well as mystical puzzles around it that have fascinated historians for decades. It will deal with the legends and theories surrounding the temple's mysterious powers.

Actor Sudheer Babu also underwent rigorous physical training for this demanding role and will be performing stunning action sequences in the movie.

Jatadhara is directed by Venkat Kalyan. It is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna V Arora, Shivin Narang and Nikhil Nanda.