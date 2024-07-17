Stuntman dies on the sets of Karthi's Sardar 2

In a tragic turn of events, a death has occurred on the sets of Kathi's Sardar 2 in Chennai. The incident happened during the shooting of an action scene in the PS Mithran-directed movie.

A stuntman named Ezhumalai reportedly fell from a 20-foot tall structure. He died on the spot. The Virugambakkam police have lodged an FIR and are probing the issue. For now, the shoot has been suspended.

Produced by Prince Pictures, the film is one of the biggest ones in the career of Karthi. Sardar, which was released in theatres in 2022, was a hit in Tamil. Its sequel has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.