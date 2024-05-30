SRK Family Papped at Airport, Headed for Ambani Pre-Wedding?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, leading to speculation they may be traveling to Italy for the second pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Shah Rukh, wife Gauri, and children Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam were photographed entering the airport terminal in the early hours of May 30th. Though their destination was not confirmed, many fans believe they are joining other celebrities for Ambani's lavish cruise pre-wedding event in the Mediterranean.

The Ambani family is hosting a multi-day bash from May 29th to June 1st on a cruise ship touring Italy and France. An itinerary leaked online reveals a "Terra e Mare" (land and sea) theme with various activities and dress codes planned.

Other Bollywood A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor were previously spotted likely departing for the same celebrations.

The cruise follows the couple's first pre-wedding event in Gujarat a few months ago. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's highly-anticipated wedding is expected later this year.

Shah Rukh's potential appearance at the Ambani affair comes shortly after his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders won their third championship trophy. The actor is also rumoured to be reading scripts, with a viral video earlier hinting at an upcoming project titled "King."