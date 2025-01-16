Sreeleela Stuns Fans with Bold Denim Look!

Sreeleela, who has been consistently posting traditional looks on social media, including sarees, churidars, and lehengas, surprised her fans with a bold new avatar. On the eve of Kanuma, the final day of the Sankranthi festival, she shared a photoshoot featuring a much bolder look—wearing micro denim shorts paired with a body-hugging top. This new style was unexpected, as it marked a significant shift from her usual traditional photoshoots.

Although Sreeleela has previously posed in bold outfits, she had recently been sharing more traditional looks with her followers. This photoshoot was a refreshing change for her fans, showcasing a different side of the actress. The pictures were shared with the caption: “One Day At A Time,” giving a personal touch to her new appearance.

On the work front, Sreeleela is eagerly awaiting the release of her next Telugu film, Robinhood. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the film stars Nithin in the lead role, with Sreeleela playing the role of a rich girl. Fans are excited to see her both on-screen and off-screen as she embraces this new, bold look after her recent traditional posts.