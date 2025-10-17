Sreeleela, Ranveer Singh, and Bobby Deol Team Up for ₹150-Crore Ad Made by Atlee

Atlee has helmed one of India’s most expensive ad films ever made for the popular brand Ching’s Desi Chinese. The high-profile TV commercial features Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, and Sreeleela, promising an extravagant visual treat when it hits television screens soon.

Reportedly made at a staggering budget of ₹150 crore, the ad is said to feature massive sets, cutting-edge VFX, and multiple international locations — all mounted with Atlee’s trademark cinematic flair. The campaign also marks his first project after the blockbuster Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Atlee is currently working on his next magnum opus — a sci-fi fantasy thriller tentatively titled AA22xA6, featuring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film carries a mammoth ₹700 crore budget and is slated for release in early 2027.