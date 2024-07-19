Sree Leela To Srinidhi Shetty: One Plus Nord 4 Mobile Promotions On Social Media

OnePlus phones have garnered a dedicated fanbase for their camera capabilities and long battery life. Recently, news surfaced that OnePlus devices have faced shutdowns since May 1 due to unresolved issues.

However, OnePlus is poised to make a comeback with a new metal unibody design, set to launch the OnePlus Nord 4 on July 16 in Milan. "OnePlus 3 was a trailblazer with its fast-charging and metal unibody. Now, the #OnePlusNord4 carries that legacy forward with its sleek metal unibody design and powerful AI," the company wrote.

The promotional strategy seems to be in full swing as celebrities like Sree Leela, Raashi Khanna, and KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty, among others, have started posting selfies with the latest OnePlus Nord 4. Star actresses coming forward to promote the smartphone brand is interesting.

