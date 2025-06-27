Squid Game Season 3 OTT Premiere on Netflix Today – June 27 Release Date

The global hit series Squid Game is set to return for one final time with its much-anticipated third season. The new season will premiere on Netflix this Friday, June 27, and fans across the world are eager to find out when they can start streaming the show in their region.

Season 3 will mark the end of the twisted survival saga and will feature only six episodes, making it the shortest season so far. The first season had nine episodes, while the second had seven. Despite the shorter length, Netflix promises that the final season will pack even more drama, suspense, and emotional intensity.

In India, Squid Game Season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix at 12:30 PM IST. The release timing follows Netflix’s standard global release pattern, which is 12 AM Pacific Time and 3 AM Eastern Time in the United States. However, due to time zone differences, the exact release time varies across countries.

Here are the release times for Squid Game Season 3 in various regions:

Brazil – 4:00 AM

Argentina – 5:00 AM

South Africa – 10:00 AM

Turkey – 11:00 AM

Thailand – 3:00 PM

Philippines – 4:00 PM

Japan – 5:00 PM

The third season continues the story of Gi-hun as he deals with the emotional aftermath of his devastating loss in the previous season and the shocking truth about the Front Man. Now driven by a new purpose, Gi-hun is determined to take down the deadly game once and for all. But the challenge is far from simple. The Front Man still controls the game, and the stakes are higher than ever. One wrong move could cost everything.

The cast for Squid Game Season 3 includes Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man, Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho, Yim Si-wan as Myung-gi, Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho, Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju, Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik, Kang Ae-sim as Geum-ja, Jo Yuri as Jun-hee, Lee David as Min-su, and Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu.

With the final season ready to unveil the ultimate fate of its characters, Squid Game Season 3 promises a powerful conclusion to one of Netflix’s most iconic series.