Sitaare Zameen Par Day 1 Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's Film Off To Weak Start

Aamir Khan returned to the big screen on June 20 with Sitaare Zameen Par. Despite heavy social media promotions and over 9,500 shows on Day 1, the film managed to collect only ₹11.5 crore. This is slightly below expectations, especially since the movie had little to no competition in theatres.

The film has received mixed reviews, and the opening day numbers haven’t matched Aamir’s hopes. While advance booking estimates predicted under ₹10 crore, the film did better than that, likely helped by its connection to Taare Zameen Par, which released 18 years ago.

On Day 1, the film saw an average theatre occupancy of 21.34%. Morning and afternoon shows had about 16% occupancy, while evening and night shows improved slightly to 20.21% and 32.5%. On average, only around 12 people were present in each show, based on ticket sales data.

Aamir’s previous film, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), had a similar number of shows and earned ₹11.7 crore on its first day, ending its run at around ₹61 crore. In contrast, Taare Zameen Par had a ₹2 crore opening but went on to make ₹63 crore during its theatrical run.

Sitaare Zameen Par is made on a smaller budget than Laal Singh Chaddha, and Aamir is the only major star headlining the film this time. After turning down big OTT deals and focusing on reviving the theatre experience, Aamir and his team are hoping for stronger numbers over the weekend.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film stars Genelia Deshmukh alongside a supporting cast including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, and others. The story is written by Divy Sidhi Sharma and jointly produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. The music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.