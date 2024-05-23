Shruti Haasan Announces Breakup with Boyfriend Santanu

South Indian actress Shruti Haasan and her longtime boyfriend Santanu Hazarika have reportedly ended their relationship. The couple had allegedly been living separately for about a month.

On Thursday, Shruti addressed the split on her Instagram story in a Q&A segment with her fans, saying, "I am entirely single and not willing to mingle. I am only working and enjoying my life. Enough." She also removed all photos with Santanu from her Instagram, signaling a definitive breakup. Recently, Shruti made a cryptic post hinting at her emotional state that one must not apologize for being true to oneself.



Shruti Haasan's Q&A session with fans



In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, Haasan opened up about her relationship with Santanu, an artist and illustrator. She said their friendship blossomed due to their mutual love for art, music, and cinema. She said that Santanu is rare and his art inspires her.

Shruti also revealed that she prefers dating outside the film industry, having had bad experiences with actor boyfriends before. "I have dated actors and it was terrible...I have never met anyone in the industry who's like me or liked the same things as me. The actor I dated just didn't get me," she explained.

On the work front, Haasan was last seen in Salaar. She is currently working on the sequel Salaar Part 2.